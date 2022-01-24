PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Preble County Monday morning.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said officers went to a home in the 9200 block of Greenbush Road at 10:37 a.m. Police were called to the house for a welfare check on two children, according to Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson. When officers arrived, they found two children and their father dead.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the deaths of the three people. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and said more information will be released Tuesday.

