WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Two children have died less than a week after they were rescued from a burning apartment in West Chester Township.

According to our partners at WLWT, four children were brought to the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 17 after a fire broke out in an apartment on the 5200 block of Aster Park Drive. The children were aged between 5-months-old and 8-years-old. No adult was in the apartment at the time of the fire.

The children were brought to Children’s Liberty and West Chester hospitals and were later transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where they remained in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed that two of the children have died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. They have been identified as 4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacio, WLWT reports.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.