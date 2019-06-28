Two babies born in Butler County Jail in June

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two babies have been born in the Butler County Jail in June, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a child was born to an addicted mother on June 10th, with another born on Friday.

“Although a child being born is a beautiful thing, these recent events are unsettling,” Sheriff Jones said.

Sheriff Jones says he has ideas to hold accountable “those that are contributing to this tragedy.”

