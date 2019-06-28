Two babies born in Butler County Jail in June

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two babies have been born in the Butler County Jail in June, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a child was born to an addicted mother on June 10th, with another born on Friday.

“Although a child being born is a beautiful thing, these recent events are unsettling,” Sheriff Jones said.

Sheriff Jones says he has ideas to hold accountable “those that are contributing to this tragedy.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.