CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been arrested on drug-related charges by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release by Sheriff Jeff Grey, detectives had surveilled 31-year-old Zachary Frazier as he went to purchase fentanyl in Dayton Thursday evening. On his way home, Frazier was pulled over by a Deputy in a marked Mercer County Sheriff’s car for Lanes of Travel violations.

Coldwater police were called, as they are the only department with a K9 on duty in Mercer County. The K9, Franko, alerted to the vehicle, which was then searched. Grey said that officials found several baggies of fentanyl in the vehicle, weighing a total of 47.530 grams.

Grey said it only takes approximately 2 milligrams of fentanyl for a fatal dose.

Frazier was arrested without incident, and bond was set at $250,000 by Judge Kathryn Speelman with the Celina Municipal Court, Grey said.

Detectives used the information from the traffic stop to get a nighttime search warrant for a second suspect’s home in Coldwater. Grey said officials searched the Second Avenue home of 29-year-old Alan Bricher, where they found additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Bricher was arrested and his bond was also set at $250,000. Sheriff Grey said both Bricher and Frazier have been charged with the fifth-degree felony of drug possession.