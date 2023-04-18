DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a home was searched as part of an investigation into fraud.

According to Sheriff Jeff Grey with Mercer County, 34-year-old Cassandra Seibert and 36-year-old Eric Arthur were both arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after drugs and other evidence were found at a Coldwater home.

The release states that deputies were searching the home as part of an ongoing fraud investigation. During the search, deputies found items relating to the original investigation as well as suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamines.

Both suspects were arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamines and are currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility with no bond.