DAYTON, Ohio — Two new aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facilities are coming to Dayton.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday that Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) selected Dayton as the location for the two facilities. The facilities will be located at the Dayton International Airport, according to a release. Approximately 150 new jobs will be added.

“SNC is on the leading edge of advanced aerospace technology, and Ohio is proud to partner in this critically important venture,” said DeWine. “The corporation’s decision to locate in close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Life Cycle Management Center, and the Air Force Research Laboratory recognizes the immeasurable value of the Dayton region and its competitive advantage in accelerating our nation’s defense and aerospace programs.”

Construction has already started on the first facility and will continue throughout the year. According to the release, the new SNC Dayton aviation facility will be capable of supporting some of the largest aviation projects in the world.

“Following a nationwide search to find the location best suited to meet SNC’s growing customer needs, we are excited to continue our expansion in the large aircraft MRO field in Dayton and the Miami Valley,” said Mark Williams, SNC senior vice president strategy. “Dayton’s extensive supply chain, highly skilled workforce, and proven standing as a logistics hub make the Dayton International Airport our first choice to further strengthen the expertise and robust production infrastructure that have made SNC the go-to leader in large aircraft heavy maintenance, modification, and integration markets.”