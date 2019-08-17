Twist Cupcakery selling #DaytonStrong cupcakes to benefit Dayton Foundation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton business is putting a sweet twist on charity! Twist Cupcakery is selling specially-made #DaytonStrong cupcakes featuring a chocolate-covered Mikesells potato chip and Esther Price caramel pecan candies.

100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Dayton Foundation.

Happy Friday! We are featuring the #DaytonStrong cupcakes that feature 3 Dayton based businesses! Of course delicious… Posted by Twist Cupcakery on Friday, August 16, 2019

You can stop by their location at 25 S. Saint Clair Street in Dayton to pick some up for yourself. They’re open from 10:30 am until 6:30 pm Wednesday through Friday, and from 10:30 am until 3 pm on Saturdays.

The treats will be featured daily until August 29.

For more information, click here.

