Breaking News
Sheriff’s Office investigation prompts closure of I-70 EB near Richmond, Ind.

Twist Cupcakery selling #DaytonStrong cupcakes to benefit Dayton Foundation

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton business is putting a sweet twist on charity! Twist Cupcakery is selling specially-made #DaytonStrong cupcakes featuring a chocolate-covered Mikesells potato chip and Esther Price caramel pecan candies.

100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Dayton Foundation.

Happy Friday! We are featuring the #DaytonStrong cupcakes that feature 3 Dayton based businesses! Of course delicious…

Posted by Twist Cupcakery on Friday, August 16, 2019

You can stop by their location at 25 S. Saint Clair Street in Dayton to pick some up for yourself. They’re open from 10:30 am until 6:30 pm Wednesday through Friday, and from 10:30 am until 3 pm on Saturdays.

The treats will be featured daily until August 29.

For more information, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS