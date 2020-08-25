Twin Valley Schools reopen after Preble County moved to Level 3 risk

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Twin Valley Community Schools returned Tuesday after making some adjustments to its schedule after Preble County moved to a Level 3 risk level.

School was initially scheduled to begin Monday. It started Tuesday with the hybrid model and the superintendent said they will continue to decide the school schedule on a weekly basis depending on the county’s risk level.

When many kids in West Alexandria returned to Twin Valley South School on Tuesday, it was the first time in six months. Superintendent Scott Cottingim said overall, things went better than they could have expected.

“Unfortunately we can’t see their smiles on their faces but the way their eyes looked, you could tell they were glad to be back,” said Cottingim.

Tuesday, only students with the last name beginning with the letters A through K actually stepped foot in the building. It’s a change the district made last week.

“Last Thursday when Preble County went to the red, that activated our hybrid plan which is students physically at school two days a week and blended home learning the other three days,” said Cottingim.

Cottingim said like many other districts, their school plan will continue to correlate with that assessment.

“We will make a decision Thursday afternoons what we’re doing the next week based on our Ohio COVID-19 risk level,” said Cottingim.