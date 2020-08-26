Tuskegee Airmen traveling museum stops in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The “African Americans in Aviation” traveling museum made a stop in Dayton on Tuesday. The exhibition was created by Dayton native Chauncey Spencer Jr. to teach about the inclusion of African Americans from the Tuskegee Airmen into the aerospace museum.

“We don’t know our history, we don’t know where we come from and we’re just standing on air. We need to have a foundation built off of. Our history is very rich, but yet, it’s not exposed as other histories,” he said.

The museum will visit 18 states and 25 cities in 25 days, traveling more than 7 thousand miles.

