Turning colder, windy with rain/snow showers on this busy travel day

Changing weather throughout the day. Temperatures rose into the 50s overnight with the rain. Rain ends by 8 AM and then a mix of clouds and sun. This afternoon, temperatures drop through the 40s, with gusty winds and periods of rain and snow showers.

TODAY: Falling temps, AM mix of clouds and sun, PM showers. High 48 and falling

Turning colder this afternoon with rain/snow showers developing.

Bring the ponchos with to the game and an extra layer to stay warm.

Travelers going through these major cities today may experience delays due to snow, wind and fog with the exception of Atlanta.

Atlanta escapes the messy weather. Wind, rain and snow in several major cities today

TONIGHT: Periods of rain and snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Low 31

MONDAY: Colder with mostly cloudy skies and a few rain or snow showers. High 38

Drier weather for much of the week ahead with a gradual warming trend into the mid 40s by the end of the week.