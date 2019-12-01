Turning colder, windy with rain/snow showers on this busy travel day

Changing weather throughout the day. Temperatures rose into the 50s overnight with the rain. Rain ends by 8 AM and then a mix of clouds and sun. This afternoon, temperatures drop through the 40s, with gusty winds and periods of rain and snow showers.
TODAY: Falling temps, AM mix of clouds and sun, PM showers. High 48 and falling
Travelers going through these major cities today may experience delays due to snow, wind and fog with the exception of Atlanta.
TONIGHT: Periods of rain and snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Low 31
MONDAY: Colder with mostly cloudy skies and a few rain or snow showers. High 38
Drier weather for much of the week ahead with a gradual warming trend into the mid 40s by the end of the week.