Turner issues statement on U.S. reaching 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congressman Mike Turner released a statement Tuesday after the U.S. reached the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.
“Our nation mourns a tragic milestone of 500,000 lives lost from the coronavirus pandemic. The gravity of this number is felt across Ohio, where over 16,000 Ohioans have lost their lives due to the virus, and countless family members and friends have been forced to endure the passing of a loved one in agonizing isolation rather than by their side,” said Turner. “Whether it’s wearing a face mask, washing your hands, or practicing social distancing, every American can play a part in stopping the spread of this deadly virus. We must continue to work diligently to support frontline workers, distribute vaccines and provide relief for struggling individuals, families, and small businesses impacted by the pandemic. All of Ohio and America remain united in a critical mission to defeat COVID-19 and spare as many families as possible from more unbearable loss.”Congressman Mike Turner