Rep. Turner hopeful border deal won’t impact Wright-Patt projects

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Department of Defense says 3.6 billion dollars in military projects will be diverted to fund the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has several projects that could be in jeopardy.

Congressman Mike Turner and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), both on the House Armed Service Committee, toured Wright-Patt on the heels of the DOD’s decision to divert funding.

“We of course advocated strongly that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, specifically NASIC, not be impacted,” said Congressman Turner.

127 military projects will lose money or be suspended for 175 miles of border wall.

Turner points to a showdown in D.C. that he thinks could have been avoided.

“It’s unfortunate that this showdown between Senator (Chuck) Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resulted in the President having to look at the Department of Defense for these funds. These funds should be appropriated by Congress,” said Turner.

Senator Sherrod Brown said in a statement:

“I will strongly fight back against any attempt by the President to rob Ohio’s service members and key defense priorities across our state of this funding so that he can score political points.” Sen. Sherrod Brown

It remains to be seen if the 182 million dollar National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson will suffer funding cuts.

The DOD says half of the 3.6 billion for the wall will come from overseas projects.

“120 million dollars of the 182 million for this project has been authorized and appropriated on the House side,” said Turner.

Funding debates over the border wall led to a partial government shutdown last December.

