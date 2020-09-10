Fuyao CEO, Moraine Mayor tout 350 job openings at plant

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A news conference was held at Fuyao America announcing 350 job openings at the plant.

Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10), Moraine Mayor Elanie Allison and Fuyao Glass America CEO Jeff Lui discussed the importance of the available jobs and why it is important to the community.

Turner said he and Moraine Mayor Elaine Allison are pleased Fuyao chose to locate in the city and recently spent $45 million on an expansion at the facility. Turner said that expansion resulted in 350 job openings at the plant and encouraged those on unemployment should apply to the open positions.

Mayor Allison said while the jobs are good for the city, she stressed it is important for the region as well.

To learn more about the available jobs head to Fuyao’s website.