MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – November is nearly here, so it’s time to talk turkey!

On Thanksgiving Day, the Ohio River Road Runners Club is hosting a Turkey Trot race in Miamisburg.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, participants can run or walk a variety of lengths through the Riverfront Park in Miamisburg. The three races include a five-mile run or walk, a one-mile run or walk, and a virtual option for those who are unable to come in person.

You can register for the race of your choice online or in person, but don’t wait too long, as there will be no Race Day registration. To register in person, you can stop by the Baum Opera House at 15 South First Street on Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. or Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 7 pm.

You can register online up until 5 p.m. on Nov.23. To register online, or for more information about the race, click here.