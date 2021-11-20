MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – With Thanksgiving less than a week away, four area organizations are hosting turkey and other meal giveaways this Saturday, November 20.

Xenia

The East Second St. First Church of God is giving away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis. The church said that drive-thru distribution will begin at 10 am in the church parking lots at 760 East Second Street, Xenia. The event will remain open while supplies last.

Dayton

Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church will be joining Functioning Families Make Better Communities to provide over 500 Thanksgiving dinner baskets to the community, the church said. Beginning at 11 am at 6540 N. Main Street in Dayton, volunteers will hand out baskets in a drive-thru event. The Church does request that guests do not line up before 10:30 am.

The Dayton NAACP will also be holding a Turkey Giveaway on Saturday. According to Dayton NAACP President Derrick Foward, the chapter will give turkeys away at their headquarters at 915 Salem Avenue from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Piqua

The Miami Valley Food Insecurity Alliance and the Shared Harvest Food Bank will be holding a pop-up pantry at the Upper Valley Career Center at 8901 Looney Rd. in Piqua. From 10 am to 12 pm, the organizations will distribute food for up to 600 households.