DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley meals is holding its second Turkey Takeaway Event, where volunteers will hand out frozen Thanksgiving meals to those in need across the Miami Valley.

The giveaways will be held on Wednesday, November 24, the day before Thanksgiving, the release said.

This event is sponsored by the Feast of Giving, an event that was unable to be held last year due to the pandemic. Although Daytonians will not be able to gather for the Feast of Giving this year, the release said the organization is supportive of MVM’s efforts to ensure all have a meal to enjoy this holiday.

You can pick up your meals at one of the following locations and times:

Trotwood-Madison High School: 4440 N. Union Road, Trotwood – 9 am to 12 pm

University of Dayton Arena: 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton – 9 am to 12 pm

Omega Baptist Church: 1821 Emerson Ave, Dayton – 10 pm to 3 pm

Boys and Girls Club of Dayton: 1828 W. Stewart Street, Dayton – 12 pm to 3 pm

“The Turkey Takeaway event is made possible by tremendous community partnership, a supportive board and a hard-working team. We are all working towards the same goal — to provide a sense of normalcy, warmth and respite from difficult situations,” said MVM Executive Director, Amanda DeLotelle. “If you are struggling, we hope that the meal we provide makes your Thanksgiving a bit easier and brighter.”