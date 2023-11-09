DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Meals is set to host their fourth annual ‘Turkey Takeaway,’ providing holiday meals for residents in need.

These chef-made dinners are distributed drive-through style, with frozen meals available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are six distribution sites set up for the community on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Meals are available in both single-serving and multi-serving portions and will include pre-sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing/dressing, and a dessert on the side. Items are subject to change. All meals will need to be reheated in an oven.

This event is made possible with support from The Feast of Giving Fund, component fund of The Dayton Foundation. The Feast of Giving is an annual tradition that has served over 7,000 guests since 2009. Its last event was in 2019; it has been on hold since the pandemic.

“The Feast of Giving is both excited and honored to support MVM for a third year in sharing

a common goal of providing Thanksgiving meals to those who need them in our

community,” said Dr. Stephen Levitt, team member of the Feast of Giving. “These meals are

prepared, provided and served with dignity.

The Feast of Giving has bolstered the efforts of Miami Valley Meals (MVM) through its fund to keep the deliveries going. Additional support comes from local partners including the Food Bank, Dayton Young Black Professionals, and more.

MVM has prepared and distributed over 690,000 meals since its inception in March 2020. Over 25,000 of those meals were distributed during previous Turkey Takeaway events.

Meals can be picked up at one of the following locations:

Trotwood-Madison High School, 9 to 11 a.m.

University of Dayton Arena, 9 to 11 a.m.

E.J. Brown Middle School, 12 to 2 p.m.

Have a Gay Day, 12 to 2 p.m.

Omega Baptist Church, 12 to 2 p.m.

Fairborn Phoenix, 12 to 2 p.m.

Omega Baptist Church and E.J. Brown Middle School sites will also be handing out winter essentials kits in addition to the meals.

Volunteers are welcome to contact event organizers to support the Turkey Takeaway. Visit MVM’s volunteer page on their website to sign up for an available shift.