SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews from the Sidney Fire Department were dispatched to a duplex fire at 7:42 pm Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, the crews saw smoke and fire coming through the rear kitchen window of a duplex on Elm Street in Sidney, a release by the department said.

According to the release, the residents had attempted to control the blaze before calling 911, however, all occupants evacuated the home safely and without injury.

The Fire Department estimated the damage to be $5,000 to the contents and $5,000 to the structure. The residents were displaced by this incident and are being assisted by family.

The Investigation Unit said the fire was accidental in nature.