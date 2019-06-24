Tubing accident at Buck Creek State Park sends two to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – What started out as a fun Sunday afternoon on the water in Clark County ended in a trip to the hospital for two involved in a tubing incident.

CareFlight was called to Buck Creek State Park in Springfield after two people suffered significant trauma after hitting heads while tubing.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources told 2 NEWS, one person did suffer a concussion and the second person was also taken to the hospital but no injuries are reported for them.

One was taken by CareFlight to a local hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance.

ODNR said the two were tubing behind a boat when they hit heads, and suffered serious trauma.

“To hear of this happening is really sad and I hope that some people can take safer measures of handling the water,” said Buck Creek visitor, Brandy Williams.

It came just two weeks after another incident left one man dead, also at Buck Creek State Park.

ODNR said those involved in both accidents were wearing life jackets, which they always encourage anyone around the water to do, but Williams said that is not always the case.

“No, I don’t see a lot of people wearing vests at all, the kids, sometimes you just see them out there just by themselves, little ones even, so it’s dangerous,” said Williams.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this most recent incident and will continue to update with the latest information.

