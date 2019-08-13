TSA reminds travelers of carry-on requirements after unusual items found

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — TSA agents have a reminder for travelers as they have recently found unusual items in passengers’ carry-ons.

“Some throwing knives here. We have some martial arts items here,” lists Lead TSA officer Lashandra Carey at the Dayton International Airport. “We have some grenades.”

In the last week, passengers have tried to bring a power drill, hammer, snow globe, and oversized peanut butter, among other items through security.

Carey says one of the most unusual things she’s seen is a bear head.

“You know, you go hunting, and you got the meat, and you don’t want to put it in your checked bag, so there’s a bear head in your bag,” says Carey.

“The officers I worked with a while back said, ‘I’ve seen everything and the kitchen sink.’ And they actually found a kitchen sink,” laughs TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell.

Officials at the Dayton International Airport say 25 to 50 pounds of prohibited materials, not including liquids or gels, are collected each month. The say the most common excuse is ‘I forgot.’

In addition to knives and tools, guns are also not allowed. TSA says in Dayton, they found nine guns in carry-ons last year and five this year. The number nationwide is more than 4,200, with 90% of them loaded.

If you bring a firearm in your carry-on, you could be cited, arrested, or fined.

“That can go up to a maximum of $13,333. Very costly mistake,” states Howell.

