TSA prevents loaded handgun from being taken onboard Dayton flight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) prevented a handgun from making it onto an airplane at Dayton International Airport (DAY) on Wednesday.

The handgun was caught when a TSA officer spotted its image on the X-ray screen around 4:30 p.m. Officials alerted the Dayton Airport Police, who then confiscated and found that it was loaded with the safety engaged. According to the TSA, the passenger claimed he forgot it was in his bag.

“We want to remind everyone planning to fly out of Dayton to carefully inspect your bag before you pack it and head to the airport,” said Donald Barker, the federal security director for Ohio TSA. “This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with avoiding possible arrest with local law enforcement.”

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Dayton International Airport (DAY) on July 14. (TSA photo)

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.



This is the first firearm detected at DAY this year. A total of 7 firearms were detected at DAY security checkpoints in 2019, and one last year.



Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. TSA officials recommend travelers check for firearm laws in the place they are flying to and from.



