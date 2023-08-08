DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Good news for frequent flyers: Montgomery County has opened its first TSA PreCheck location.

You will find it at the Downtown Dayton Auto Title Branch on the first floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building located at 451 West Third Street in Dayton.

TSA PreCheck is a screening program that makes risk assessments about passengers prior to their arrival to the airport and speeds up the security process.

Passengers in the program do not have to remove their shoes, electronics or light jackets.

The cost to apply to become TSA PreChecked is $78. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome.