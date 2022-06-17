DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A loaded handgun was recovered from a carry-on bag at the Dayton International Airport Friday morning.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage just before 5 a.m. Friday, a TSA officer at the Dayton International Airport spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen.

TSA officials immediately alerted the Dayton Airport Police.

The firearm was loaded, and the passenger said they had forgotten it was in the bag.

The investigation is ongoing.

