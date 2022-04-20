DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A TSA explosive detection canine is celebrating his retirement from the Dayton International Airport.

According to the City of Dayton, Gunner, a labrador retriever, worked for six years at the Dayton International Airport. The city said Gunner protected Dayton’s passengers, staff, pilots and crew by sniffing out potential hazards in luggage, cargo and more.

Gunner reportedly had to retire due to a medical condition. The city said he will now spend his days playing fetch, snuggling with his favorite humans and napping.

“We look forward to sending Gunner off to a relaxing retirement and thank him for his service,” says Director of Aviation Gil Turner. “We’ll miss seeing him hard at work around the airport, but we’re happy he’ll be spending his golden years in retirement with his handler and now-owner, Sgt. Ted Priest.”

A new K9 will be joining the Explosives Detection Canine Unit in the future.