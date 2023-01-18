DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The number of firearms found at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia has increased significantly from previous years, according to officials.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said that 13 firearms were found in 2022 at Dayton International checkpoints.

Four were found on passengers in 2021, with just one firearm was detected in 2020.

Depending on the circumstances, the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000.

More information about TSA regulations can be found online here.