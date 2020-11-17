TSA at Dayton International Airport now using new technology at checkpoint screening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —  The TSA checkpoint at Dayton International Airport announced on Tuesday that is now using new credential authentication technology (CAT) at checkpoint screening.

According to a TSA press release, travelers will hold up their boarding pass to the security officer for visual inspection, then the new CAT unit will be used to verify their ID.

“This new technology installed at the Dayton checkpoint enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent IDs at checkpoints and increases efficiency,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Ohio Don Barker. “The system will also limit touchpoints between the TSA officer and travelers during this pandemic while also confirming the passenger’s flight status.”

The agency said the CAT units will not accept a driver’s license after Oct. 1, 2021 if it is not REAL ID-compliant.

