Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election.

Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport, when he said he didn’t want to detract from Tuesday’s election, saying he will make the announcement on Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump did not offer any hints as to what the announcement may be, but many pundits expected the former president to announce his third race for the White House during Monday’s rally.

“Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical, election, and I will say in the strongest way, it’s a country-saving election, specifically including all the elections for the people I’m going to name, I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said to a rousing response from the rally crowd. “We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow. You understand that, JD?” The former president then listed off candidates running across the country.

The announcement’s announcement came after Trump spoke to the crowd for nearly 90 minutes, continuing the same criticisms of the Biden administration — open borders, inflation, voter fraud — that have Republican talking points for this midterm campaign.