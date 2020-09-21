Trump supporters share views on the president’s performance and future expectations while waiting to enter rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside of Wright Brothers Aero ahead of his rally Monday afternoon. Supporters began arriving as early as 8 a.m. to hear about the president’s plans if he gets elected for another four-year term in November. Some of his patrons said they admire the work he’s done so far, including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Others said they simply came to see the leader of the free world speak.

Supporter April Bowersock said she came out to show love to the party she’s always known and has committed to empowering over the years. “We’re huge republicans,” she said. “We support Donald Trump in every way that we can. We work our local headquarters. I’m a county official, and I just voted republican all my life and support President Trump.

Alayna Johnston, one of Trump’s younger supporters, she and her friends came out for a similar reason, hoping to show that Trump supporters are not one-size-fits-all. “I think we want to show that not all of his supporters are the older crowd, we want to show that high schoolers are out here supporting him. High school and college students. We just want to show that the younger demographic also supports Trump.”

Many of them also expressed his response to COVID-19 as being a reason why they think he deserves a second term. “I think he’s done fine,” explained Bowersock. “For no one knowing what COVID was going to do, how can you expect someone to have all the answers?

And while some supporters also addressed his temperament, they said they’re still looking forward to seeing him in office again for another four years. “Before we even knew who Donald Trump was, everybody knew he was a little arrogant,” explained supporter Charlie Hargrave. “That’s just what he is. He’s a New Yorker and he’s brash, but the only reason I voted for him the first time [is] he’s not a politician.” He added, “I just want to hear a good positive message and I’d kind of like to hear some more plans for the next four years.”

Trump supporter Joel Patrick agreed. “I believe that he’s going to do what he started out to do, which is to make America great again by providing jobs to Americans, lower taxes, and creating this country that we once knew as great.”

Trump supporters who came out are anticipating the rally to start at Wright Brothers Aero in Vandalia at 5:00 p.m. 2 NEWS will continue to follow the story.