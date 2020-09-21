Trump supporters share excitement for President’s rally in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The energy of a Trump rally starts before the President even takes the stage. Monday morning, hundreds lined up out side of Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia hours before the gates even opened.

About 1,200 people were approved to be inside the rally to hear the President speak. Many of his supporters said they want to show their support during the rally.

“President Trump has worked hard and done a great job for our country and we want to see him get reelected,” said Jeff Whitaker, a rally atendee from Greenville, Ohio.

It’s been four years since the president last rallied in Vandalia and people are anxious to see how his message differs this time.

“I would like to hear what [he’s] going to do about the new Supreme Court justice if they’re going to do anything on that,” said Michael Goens, who is attending the rally from Greenville, Ohio.

“His support for business, the economy, and the stock market- I want to hear what he has to say,” said Osei Thomas, who drove from Kentucky for the rally.

With less than 50 days to the election ,the President’s supporters say they are are feeling confident about the outcome.

“I think you’re going to see the same thing that happened in 2016, but better,” said Whitaker.