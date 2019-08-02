Trump supporters leave rally feeling energized about 2020 election

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Many rally attendees tell 2 NEWS they left U.S. Bank Arena Thursday night feeling energized about the election.

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters donned special hats and t-shirts and brought their signs, as the President and Vice President discussed several issues.

Two of the biggest issues voters were fired up about included immigration and jobs.

Aside from some protesters inside the arena, 2 NEWS came across some groups of protesters outside the entrances who say they wanted to make sure their voices were heard.

Despite the protests, many people here said they feel good about the President’s chances in 2020.

U.S. Bank Arena has a seating capacity of about 17,000 people, but final attendance numbers from the rally are not yet available.

