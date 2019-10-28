Trump recognizes Dayton Police at conference in Chicago

CHICAGO (WDTN) – President Donald Trump honored the Dayton Police Department Monday while speaking at conference for the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago.

According to a tweet from the police chief of Norwood, Mass., Trump “spontaneously” called Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl to the stage to speak.

When the President of the United States spontaneously calls you to the podium. Good job ⁦Chief @DaytonPolice⁩. pic.twitter.com/0is5Mn54fG — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) October 28, 2019

On Aug. 4, a gunman shot and killed nine people while injuring 27 others in the Oregon District. Dayton Police responded in under a minute to shoot and kill the shooter.

2 NEWS is working to learn Trump’s full comments and will update this story as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.