Breaking News
Clark-Shawnee Middle/High School dismissing early due to high CO levels

Trump recognizes Dayton Police at conference in Chicago

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump Richard Biehl

Donald Trump and Dayton Police chief Richard Biehl (Twitter/@ChiefBrooksNPD)

CHICAGO (WDTN) – President Donald Trump honored the Dayton Police Department Monday while speaking at conference for the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Chicago.

According to a tweet from the police chief of Norwood, Mass., Trump “spontaneously” called Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl to the stage to speak.

On Aug. 4, a gunman shot and killed nine people while injuring 27 others in the Oregon District. Dayton Police responded in under a minute to shoot and kill the shooter.

2 NEWS is working to learn Trump’s full comments and will update this story as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS