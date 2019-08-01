Trump rally brings supporters, protesters to Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Supporters have been lined up in the summer heat for hours, waiting to see President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“We wanted to make sure we got a good seat, and we went to the one in Lebanon, and we were so excited, we just felt like we had to come back and go to this one too,” said Franklin Township resident Claudia Guler.

Some have seen the President before, but for others, it’s their first time.

Ricky and Tammy Harrison got their spots in line around 11 in the morning.

“We are pretty close to the front. We had some friends that were here at 8:00, and so we’re pretty close to the front,” Tammy Harrison said.

Many people say the economy and immigration are two of the biggest issues they’d like to hear the president discuss as the 2020 election looms.

“Just protecting our country. Closing the border down. Keeping us all safe. Keeping our tax dollars for American citizens and taking care of our homeless vets and veterans,” says Dayton resident Michelle Docken.

Like many others in line, Docken says she wanted to be here to show her support of the President.

“I think it’s going to be amazing. I think the energy is just going to be absolutely amazing, through the roof,” she said.

However, the President’s rally is also bringing protestors to U.S. Bank Arena and the downtown Cincinnati area.

A group called United We Stand Cincinnati believes a strong, direct showing of resistance is needed, saying protestors are there to confront hate, racism, and bigotry.

“He makes the kind of promises he made here four days before the election, ‘It’s going to be fixed.’ He goes to Youngstown and says, ‘Don’t sell your homes, jobs are coming back,’ and now he’s going to spend the next year telling us how he kept all of his promises when the fact is very simple and very clear: he is not,” says David Pepper, Chairman with the Ohio Democratic Party.

The Ohio Democratic Party also gathered to protest the President’s visit to Cincinnati.

