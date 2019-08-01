Festive atmosphere in Cincinnati for Trump rally

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A festive atmosphere filled with souvenir and t-shirt vendors, recreational vehicles covered in President Trump posters and a conservative rock band greeted those along Pete Rose Way driving past U.S. Bank Arena on Thursday, Aug. 1, where the president is scheduled to hold a rally at 7 p.m.

Tammy and Rick Harrison of Franklin were at the arena at 10 am., excited for their first political rally.

“We wanted to make sure we could get in,” Tammy Harrison said.

Both were happy with Trump’s first three years in office.

“So far he’s done everything he’s said he’s going to do,” Rick Harrison said. “He’s trying to build the wall, but Congress won’t get its act straight. I’m a Navy veteran and he’s trying to get things straightened with the VA.”

Both Harrisons said they supported legal immigration but were concerned about the effect of drugs coming in from overseas.

The Supreme Court recently ruled Trump could pull funds from the Pentagon to fund a border wall. Harrison didn’t take issue with Trump’s strategy, despite it taking money out of the military

“Whatever it takes to make us safe,” Rick Harrison said.

The president is scheduled to give his remarks at 7 p.m. His speech will be live-streamed on WDTN.com.

