Trump coming to Dayton: President’s motorcade arrives at MVH; people continue to gather on Main St., Oregon District.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump’s motorcade has arrived at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Protesters have set up across the street while people continue to gather in the Oregon District.

The presidential motorcade arrives at Miami Valley Hospital where President Trump is scheduled to visit first responders and victims from Sunday’s shooting in the Oregon District.

The scene across from Miami Valley Hospital on Main Street in Dayton after Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives.

Before President Trump landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sherrod Brown tweeted the following message on his Twitter account.

I wrestled with the right thing to do when Trump visits Dayton today. I decided I have a responsibility to look him in the eye and urge him to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/OpMtDNheiO — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 7, 2019

11:10 p.m.

Air Force One landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force base around 11 a.m.

Greeting him at the base were Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, Congressman Mike Turner and his daughter Jessica Turner, Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Gen. Robert McMcMury Commander Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing Commander.

According to 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana, Main Street is now closed.

People are gathered in the Oregon District and protesters are in several locations around Dayton. According to 2 NEWS’s Adam Rife, there was a confrontation between Trump supporters and non-supporters.

More of the confrontation, which has since died down. Traffic still open, many people in the street, I haven’t seen any uniformed law enforcement yet pic.twitter.com/iIVpWzYGAm — Adam Rife WDTN (@AdamWDTN) August 7, 2019

10:40 a.m.

Air Force One will arrive in Dayton around 11 a.m., according to 2 NEWS Reporter Ethan Fitzgerald.

Per the White House: Trump wheels down should be closer to 11am. @WDTN — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWDTN) August 7, 2019

Protesters have started lining up along Main Street in Dayton. Staff photos from 2 NEWS Reporters Kelley King and Judith Retana.

Protestors lining Main Street just south of Miami Valley Hospital @realDonaldTrump scheduled to be here visiting Dayton shooting victims this morning pic.twitter.com/XbqtPlEnVE — Judith Retana (@JudithWDTN) August 7, 2019























10:17 a.m.

Before traveling to Dayton this morning, President Trump took questions from the White House Press Corps.

The President said they would travel to Dayton first, then visit El Paso. He said he would meet with first responders and victims. He also took several questions

About critics of his rhetoric:

“My critics are political people that are trying to make points … some of them, in particular, are very low in the polls. These are people who are looking for political gain and as much as possible I try to stay out of that. I don’t think it works, I would like to stay out of the political fray.”

On gun law reform and other possible legislation:

“I have had many talks over the last few days and I think we are going to come up with something that’s going to be really, really good.”

On Congress:

“If we get close I will bring them back (from recess), but it has to be (for something workable).

On background checks and assault rifle ban:

“I think background checks are important … I can tell you there is no political appetite for (assault rifles) at this moment … but I will certainly bring this up … there is a great appetite for background checks.”