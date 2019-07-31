Trump campaign prepares for Cincinnati rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday night, President Trump will make a campaign stop in Cincinnati. The rally will be his 29th trip to the state, as he looks ahead to his 2020 re-election bid.

A look at the guest list illustrates just how important this event is to the President: Senator Rob Portman is invited, Governor Mike DeWine will be there, and the Vice President will address the crowd of thousands.

The President’s advisors say it speaks to Ohio’s standing on the national scene. They say he will tout an expanding economy, low unemployment rate, and a recovering manufacturing sector in Ohio.

“Just in the state of Ohio, in two and a half years under President Trump, we’ve created nearly 19,000 manufacturing jobs,” says Marc Lotter, Director of Strategic Communications with Trump-Pence 2020.

2 NEWS spoke with Eric Trump Wednesday, who said jobs will be a key focus.

“Manufacturing is coming back to Ohio, the economy of Ohio is booming, and quite frankly, it wasn’t happening under the previous administration. I think my father has done a really good job there. We have tremendous support,” he said.

Governor DeWine’s press secretary says he looks forward to speaking with the President, and will introduce the Vice President at the rally.

While Senator Portman is invited, he may be unable to attend due to Senate votes in Washington.

In a visit to Ohio earlier this week, Vice President Pence hinted at what the President will focus on at the rally.

“Businesses large and small across this nation have created 6 million new jobs, including 87 thousand good-paying jobs right here in the state of Ohio,” he said.

But there’s also plenty of opposition. More than 30 organizations are planning a “We Stand Up” counter-rally in downtown Cincinnati. An organizer said, “This is a chance for all those who are tired of the divisiveness of Donald Trump and Mike Pence to stand up and speak out.”

Opponents say the President’s policies are not benefiting working class Americans as he claims.

Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement to 2 NEWS, saying, “We’ve seen a President who has betrayed workers by pursuing policies, like his $1.5 trillion tax bill, that favor the wealthy and big corporations over working families.”

The President is facing criticism over a delayed trade deal with China, and political opponents say voters are fed up with what they call “racially-motivated” attacks on four congresswomen of color, and more recently, the city of Baltimore.

2 NEWS will stream the rally live on WDTN.com at 7 pm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.