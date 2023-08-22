DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has expressed his condolences after a tragic bus accident left one child dead in Clark County Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, DeWine posted the following statement:

This morning’s school bus accident in Clark Co. is truly heartbreaking. Fran and I offer our sincere condolences to the family of the young child who was killed. Our hearts also go out to those on the bus and their families, peers, and teachers. Our prayers are with you all. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Around 8:15 a.m., a minivan drove left of center on State Route 41, driving into the path of a passing school bus. The bus was carrying 52 elementary school children bound for Northwestern Schools.

The collision sent the bus off the right side of the road where it overturned. 23 children were injured, and one was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.