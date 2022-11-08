Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local woman is telling readers about the bloodier side of Dayton.

Author Sara Kaushal has been running the Dayton Unknown blog since 2014. In between stories about street names and cryptid sightings, she has also written about her fair share of murder cases and other crimes over the years.

And now she is telling their stories in her book, Murder and Mayhem in Dayton.

“True crime has always fascinated me, and you add the local history to it and it just was right up my alley,” Kaushal said.

Several of the cases are ones she came across while writing for the blog, but many others are exclusive to her book.

But both required a significant amount of research. Between a full-time job and digging through libraries and archives, Kaushal had her hands full. Kushal said her favorite source was newspapers.

“That was kind of getting to the root of it, you know?” she said. “The least interpreted information: that’s how I viewed it.”

But murders aren’t the only thing Kaushal is writing about. Next year her newest book will be released: Dayton Ghosts and Legends.