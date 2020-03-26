Trucking companies aching for more drivers amid coronavirus outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The trucking industry is busy right now as many companies are making more trips to stores and clients than normal.

“Usually stores average three to four a day. Now stores average five to seven a day,” said Dale Arnold, Recruiting and Retention manager for NTB Trucking.

One of NTB’s biggest clients is Meijer.

“We supply all that stuff that all the people out here are going crazy buying,” said Arnold.

The pressure is on. So, while many industries are halting hiring, Arnold is looking to bring on as many new drivers as they can.

NTB says they take on both experienced and inexperienced drivers. You will need a CDL license prior to applying. Drivers should be okay with being gone five days a week. If everything is in order, you could be on the road one week after applying.

“We’re trying to expedite everything while still staying within everything that we have to do legal-wise,” Arnold said.

Arnold says some drivers are choosing to stay home during this outbreak.

For those on the road, they’re reminded daily about staying safe. Those drivers understand how crucial trucking is.

“They’re probably one of the highest, major jobs out here right now. If we didn’t have truck drivers today, we wouldn’t have anything in our stores,” Arnold said.

The need for more drivers not likely to go away soon for NTB Trucking or any other trucking company.