PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a commercial trucker on Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial freight carrier company reached out to the Dayton Post of OSP around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 8.

They requested troopers to check on the welfare of one of their drivers in Preble County.

Troopers located the truck on I-70 near State Route 503. They found the driver dead in the cab of the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by OSP.

Preble County Sheriff’s Office assisted OSP on scene.