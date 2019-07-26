Truck slams into Dayton business

A truck hit a building on S. Smithville Road in Dayton on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Photo: Robert Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating what led to a crash in Dayton late Thursday.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on S. Smithville Road, near Farnham Avenue.

A pickup track ran off the road and slammed into a building.

The truck was heavily damaged in the crash.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The building, which houses a Nationwide Insurance office, sustained some damage. Authorities did not give an estimate of damage caused in the crash.

