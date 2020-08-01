Truck on its side after 2 vehicle accident on South Dixie Drive

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle crash on South Dixie Drive and Springboro Pike resulted in a truck tipping over onto its side Saturday morning.

Moraine Police said that the accident happened around 10 a.m. One person was hospitalized after the accident.

No additional information regarding the number of people involved or injured was provided. Traffic should not be impeded for more than a few minutes.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

