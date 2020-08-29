Truck-N4-Tykes nonprofit heading to Louisiana with Miami Valley donations for hurricane victims

MEDWAY, Ohio (WDTN) -Locally based nonprofit, Truck N4 Tykes, decided they would gather as many donations as they could and personally deliver them to Louisiana on Thursday as Hurricane Laura slammed the coast.

In 48 hours, the nonprofit was able to raise two truckloads of water, nonperishable food, baby items, sheets, tarps and more.

Stephanie Bailey, one of the nonprofit’s CEO’s and project organizer, says she’s hearing directly from her family members who live in and near Lake Charles that there is a great need, especially in the surrounding neighborhoods of Lake Charles that are not receiving much attention or aid.

This is where Truck N4 Tykes plans to deliver their donations in an effort to directly help those hardest hit by the storm.

“To see all of these people going through something that we can’t even fathom means a lot. [And] to be able to help and show that no matter what the situation is in the world right now, people are willing to help others,” said Bailey.

Bailey thanks the local Boy Scout Troop, Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, Evans Cattle Farm and Family Youth Initiatives for their help with collecting and delivering donations.

The group is leaving Sunday morning with plans to return Wednesday. You can still donate to support their mission here.