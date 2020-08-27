Truck-N4-Tykes driving donations to hurricane victims on Gulf Coast

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN)- Stephanie and Cody Bailey, CEO’s of the nonprofit ‘Truck N4 Tykes’ are making plans to pack up their trucks with as many donations as they can hold to drive down to the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help others even if its one case of water,” said Stephanie. “We knew that people were going to be in need of water, baby supplies, and things like that so we decided to see what God would grace us with in regards to donations.”

Their organization will be available Friday August 28 from 4 – 7 pm and Saturday August 29 from 10 am – 2pm at the Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene to collect donations.

Truck-N4-Tykes is a non-profit organization that usually holds donation collections and toy drives for people in the local area. Now, they are collecting water, gaorade, non-perishable foods, baby supplies and more. They estimate the cost of their mission will be at least $700 for gas to take two trucks to Louisiana. However Stephanie, who has family in the area, says it’s the least they can do for people who are often so welcoming to visitors.

“Cajun country treats you like family when you’re there so we want to return the favor and we have the excess ability to the supplies right now so we want to help our fellow citizens who treat you like home when you come to visit,” she said.

To contact Truck-N4-Tykes, email truckn4tykes@gmail.com

To donate money or for more information click here.