WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was found unscathed after flipping his truck into a creek early Wednesday morning.

at approximately 2 am, the driver swerved to avoid a deer, sending his truck off the right side of the road. He struck a guardrail, flipping the truck upside-down into the creek.

According to the West Milton Fire Department crews on the scene, crews were called by a passerby who saw the truck in a creek. around 7:45 am. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the truck top-down in a creek off the side of the road.

Nobody was found inside the truck, and crews had begun to search for someone trapped underneath the truck when an older man walked up to the scene. Crews said the man had climbed out the passenger-side window and walked off to find a tow truck to help get his truck out of the water.

This incident remains under investigation.

