DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A truck is flipped on its top on I-75 NB in Dayton after a crash.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on I-75 NB near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The small truck hit a wall and flipped on its top.

There’s been no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.