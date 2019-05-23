Local News

Truck hits pole following crash in Dayton

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:56 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 09:56 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a crash in Dayton Wednesday night after a truck reportedly crashed into a pole.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Free Pike and Brumbaugh Boulevard.

Officers could not immediately say what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.

