Truck hits pole following crash in Dayton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a crash in Dayton Wednesday night after a truck reportedly crashed into a pole.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Free Pike and Brumbaugh Boulevard.

Officers could not immediately say what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.