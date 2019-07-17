Truck hits Elsa’s Restaurant in Dayton

Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate a crash at Elsa’s Restaurant on Linden Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle hit a popular restaurant in Dayton early Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at Elsa’s Restaurant on Linden Avenue.

A pickup truck hit the building.

Authorities say the building wasn’t damaged in the crash.

The pickup truck sustained heavy front end damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

