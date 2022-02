SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is slowed after a vehicle caught fire on I-70 West Wednesday morning.

A Ford F150 pickup truck caught fire on I-70 Westbound, just east of I-75, the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Fire crews and State Troopers are currently on the scene, and the right lane is now closed to traffic.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unknown what may have caused the truck to catch fire.