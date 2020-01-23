Truck crashes into Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicles crash caused one of the vehicles to go into a school in Springfield, Springfield Police confirm.

The crash happened at around 11:45 Thursday morning at 10 Yellow Springs Street in Springfield. A silver pickup truck involved in the crash also ran into the OIC of Clark County building.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.