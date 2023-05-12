SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a vehicle after it crashed into a PNC Bank in Springfield in April.

According to a Facebook post by the city of Springfield, a Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the PNC Bank located at 2025 E. Main St. at 10:30 p.m. on April 21.

The truck reportedly struck the northwest corner of the building, backed out and then fled.

The city said there was significant damage to the front of the vehicle and that the driver’s side was taken off in the crash.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Sgt. Derek Smith at 937-324-7719 or dsmith@springfieldohio.gov.

(Photo/City of Springfield)

